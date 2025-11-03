Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Two girls hospitalized with injuries after falling from Ferris wheel at harvest festival

One victim released while other remains hospitalized after falling 15-20 feet during ride malfunction

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
‘Major malfunction’: Witnesses describe terrifying Ferris wheel fall at Louisiana festival Video

‘Major malfunction’: Witnesses describe terrifying Ferris wheel fall at Louisiana festival

Bystanders recall the terrifying moment a Ferris wheel car jammed midair, sending two girls falling to the ground.

Two girls were rushed to the hospital after falling from a Ferris wheel at a Louisiana Harvest Festival on Friday, authorities said.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff René Thibodeaux told Fox News Digital that he received a call around noon on Saturday, Nov. 1, from his chief deputy reporting that three girls had been riding the Ferris wheel at the festival in New Roads, Louisiana, when two of them were thrown off the amusement park ride. He said that the pair fell approximately 15 to 20 feet to the ground.

"The third girl was hanging onto the Ferris wheel," Thibodeaux said, adding that several spectators ran over to help and were able to safely catch her.

Ferris wheel at the Louisiana fall festival

Authorities in Louisiana say two girls had to be taken to the hospital after they were injured at an annual fall festival event. (WAFB)

LOCALS CALL OUT 'EXCESSIVE TOURISM' AFTER TRAM CRASH LEAVES AT LEAST 15 DEAD AND 18 INJURED

First responders treated the victims at the scene before they were airlifted to Baton Rouge Children’s Hospital with what Thibodeaux described as "moderate to severe injuries." One girl has since been released, while the other remains hospitalized.

"Thank the good Lord that they will both recover," Thibodeaux said.

A male spectator describes what he saw

Spectators of the fall said that it appeared that the Ferris wheel "majorly malfunctioned."  (WAFB)

32 PEOPLE RESCUED AFTER RIDE MALFUNCTIONS AT SIX FLAGS AMERICA

Witnesses described a terrifying scene as the ride appeared to malfunction.

"I’ll probably never get on another Ferris wheel," one witness said. "I looked over and the Ferris wheel — the car was kinked over. I don’t know how it got stuck like that. They had a major malfunction. Someone didn’t do something right, that’s for sure."

Close-up image of a Ferris wheel cart

The Harvest Festival is a three-day annual event on False River in Louisiana. It runs through Sunday, Nov. 2.  (WAFB)

Another witness said he noticed something was wrong moments before the fall.

"It was bad — it wasn’t supposed to be cracking like that," he said. "They need to take this down. When the Ferris wheel goes, the cars are supposed to swing with it, but it got stuck. And as it was going around, it was just stuck at an angle."

Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the ride to malfunction. The incident remains under investigation.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
