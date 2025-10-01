Carnival ride passengers left dangling in carriage after malfunction at high school event: video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Carnival ride in California malfunctioned during a high school event, causing carriages to suddenly drop to the ground.

"The Zipper," a ride that pulls individuals up in a carriage, malfunctioned in the middle of a ride on Friday during an event hosted by Bishop Conaty Our Lady of the Loretto High School in Los Angeles, California, according to FOX 11.

Video of the incident shows the ride suddenly stopping before two carriages crashed into one another, with one of them falling to the ground.

Alexia Murillo, who saw the incident, said a cable snapped off of the ride.

"It snapped off and it hit the ground and everyone started screaming," Murillo said.

No major injuries were reported as a result of the malfunction, officials said.

Another witness, Sylvester Ramirez, said the ride was turned back on after one carriage had broken off.

"You never image that type of stuff to happen to you. You see it on the internet. Just very mind blown to see that in person," Ramirez said. "I was very confused when they turned it back on. Already one had broken off and, sadly the second one came from the top."

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health's (Cal/OSHA) Amusement Ride and Tramway Unit is investigating the incident, according to ABC7.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said they are thankful no one was seriously hurt.

"We are grateful that no one was injured over the weekend when a carnival ride, operated by a third party, experienced a malfunction at a Bishop Conaty High School event. We are very thankful to the first responders who arrived to help. The event was able to proceed as scheduled. The safety and well-being of all in our parishes, schools and ministries remain our top priority," the statement read.