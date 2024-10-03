Expand / Collapse search
Food-Drink

Dinner for children doesn't have to be complicated with these simple tips from food experts

Meal planning with kids is an age-appropriate way to teach them about nutrition, experts say

By Erica Lamberg Fox News
Published
The Kardashians' private chef shares the importance of introducing healthy foods to children at a young age Video

The Kardashians' private chef shares the importance of introducing healthy foods to children at a young age

Fox News Digital spoke with Chef Khristianne Uy, also known as Chef K, about her passion for healthy foods and healthy salads — and why getting kids excited about healthy eating is so important.

Weeknights for families are often a balancing act with after-school activities, homework and family obligations. And that's not counting dinner.

As parents have likely experienced, children may want different meals at dinner. 

It's why food experts suggest involving your children in meal planning. 

This proactive approach can take the stress out of dinners and make your children part of a dinner game-plan. 

Here are some simple and smart ways to involve your children as you plan your dinner menus.

Kid and mom cooking in the kitchen

A mother and daughter have fun with vegetables in the kitchen. (iStock)

1. Get the kids involved

Feeding children can be stressful, and busy parents know it's easy to get into the routine of making separate dinners for them.

This strategy can be counterproductive, time-consuming and expensive. 

"Children like to be involved and an easy way to do this is letting them contribute to the menu of what is going to be served," Linzy Ziegelbaum, a registered dietitian with LNZ Nutrition in Port Washington, New York, told Fox News Digital. "This also helps picky eaters try new foods as they will know there is something that they like at the table."

To get started, parents should decide how many weekly meals will be planned. Next, ask your children to choose foods they would like to see in their meals. 

"This can be done by talking about the meals or bringing children food shopping and letting them pick out foods they want to see at meals," she said. 

Kids cooking in the kitchen

A dietitian recommends that parents let their children contribute to what's being made in the kitchen. (iStock)

Having your children weigh in doesn't mean you're letting them plan the entire meal, Ziegelbaum said. 

"Let them contribute either a main dish or side dish, and it's also OK to have them contribute the dessert," Ziegelbaum said. "The goal is for them to feel comfortable at the table and excited about the meal experience."

Another way to add a dose of fun is to plan theme nights. Some ideas include a meatless meal, breakfast for dinner, "Taco Tuesday" or a pasta night.

2. Start them early

Children not even in kindergarten can tell a parent that they hope to see a certain food at dinner, Ziegelbaum said. 

For example, a younger child might ask for pasta or strawberries. 

"Younger children can join parents in food shopping and learn about different foods and ingredients and ask for specific foods and ingredients," she noted. 

Kid and mom cooking in the kitchen

Younger children are encouraged to get involved in the dinner planning. (iStock)

As children get older and start to read, they can ask for more specific recipes or specific theme nights.  

"If a child says they want pizza takeout or something similar, it is OK to include that in their family's menu plan as long as the family agrees on this," Ziegelbaum continued. 

"Takeout night can be one of the themes." 

3. Encourage their selections

Children like to be involved, so if parents ask for their suggestions, they will feel like their opinions matter, Ziegelbaum said. 

Kid and mom cooking in the kitchen

Letting children contribute to the meal planning and grocery shopping is a great bonding experience. (iStock)

"When these foods that children helped choose appear at the table, let your child know how proud you are of them for helping with the meal planning, but do not pressure them to eat the foods that they chose," Ziegelbaum said. 

"Involving children in meal planning and grocery shopping is a great way to start conversations about different foods to empower healthy relationships with food. This, in turn, will lead to [fewer] dinner hassles." 

Additionally, the bonding time can be beneficial. 

"Sitting down together at least a few times a week to eat a family meal together has benefits far beyond nutrition for children, including higher self-esteem and academic performance, lower risk of substance abuse, depression and eating disorders," Jennifer House, RD, a pediatric dietitian and founder of First Step Nutrition in Alberta, Canada, told Fox News Digital.

Once your family menu is set, House recommends posting the weekly menu in the kitchen so it's not a surprise to anyone. 

Erica Lamberg is a contributing writer for Fox News Digital.