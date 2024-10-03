Dinner for children doesn't have to be complicated with these simple tips from food experts

Weeknights for families are often a balancing act with after-school activities, homework and family obligations. And that's not counting dinner.

As parents have likely experienced, children may want different meals at dinner.

It's why food experts suggest involving your children in meal planning.

DON'T HAVE TIME TO EAT HEALTHY FOODS? YES, YOU DO, CELEBRITY CHEF INSISTS

This proactive approach can take the stress out of dinners and make your children part of a dinner game-plan.

Here are some simple and smart ways to involve your children as you plan your dinner menus.

1. Get the kids involved

Feeding children can be stressful, and busy parents know it's easy to get into the routine of making separate dinners for them.

This strategy can be counterproductive, time-consuming and expensive.

EASIEST VEGETABLE STIR-FRY RECIPE EVER, SAYS FOUNDER OF LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY

"Children like to be involved and an easy way to do this is letting them contribute to the menu of what is going to be served," Linzy Ziegelbaum, a registered dietitian with LNZ Nutrition in Port Washington, New York, told Fox News Digital. "This also helps picky eaters try new foods as they will know there is something that they like at the table."

THIS VIRAL EGG HACK IS HARDER THAN IT APPEARS, COUPLE SAYS

To get started, parents should decide how many weekly meals will be planned. Next, ask your children to choose foods they would like to see in their meals.

"This can be done by talking about the meals or bringing children food shopping and letting them pick out foods they want to see at meals," she said.

Having your children weigh in doesn't mean you're letting them plan the entire meal, Ziegelbaum said.

DON'T HAVE TIME TO EAT HEALTHY FOODS? YES, YOU DO, CELEBRITY CHEF INSISTS

"Let them contribute either a main dish or side dish, and it's also OK to have them contribute the dessert," Ziegelbaum said. "The goal is for them to feel comfortable at the table and excited about the meal experience."

Another way to add a dose of fun is to plan theme nights. Some ideas include a meatless meal, breakfast for dinner, "Taco Tuesday" or a pasta night.

2. Start them early

Children not even in kindergarten can tell a parent that they hope to see a certain food at dinner, Ziegelbaum said.

THIS COUNTRY IS BANNING DAYTIME JUNK FOOD COMMERCIALS AIMED AT CHILDREN

For example, a younger child might ask for pasta or strawberries.

"Younger children can join parents in food shopping and learn about different foods and ingredients and ask for specific foods and ingredients," she noted.

As children get older and start to read, they can ask for more specific recipes or specific theme nights.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"If a child says they want pizza takeout or something similar, it is OK to include that in their family's menu plan as long as the family agrees on this," Ziegelbaum continued.

"Takeout night can be one of the themes."

3. Encourage their selections

Children like to be involved, so if parents ask for their suggestions, they will feel like their opinions matter, Ziegelbaum said.

"When these foods that children helped choose appear at the table, let your child know how proud you are of them for helping with the meal planning, but do not pressure them to eat the foods that they chose," Ziegelbaum said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Involving children in meal planning and grocery shopping is a great way to start conversations about different foods to empower healthy relationships with food. This, in turn, will lead to [fewer] dinner hassles."

Additionally, the bonding time can be beneficial.

"Sitting down together at least a few times a week to eat a family meal together has benefits far beyond nutrition for children, including higher self-esteem and academic performance, lower risk of substance abuse, depression and eating disorders," Jennifer House, RD, a pediatric dietitian and founder of First Step Nutrition in Alberta, Canada, told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once your family menu is set, House recommends posting the weekly menu in the kitchen so it's not a surprise to anyone.