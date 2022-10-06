Tufts University event series separates 'white' faculty from 'BIPOC' colleagues

Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts is hosting a dialogue series with separate events for faculty and staff. one for those who are "BIPOC" individuals and another for "white participants."

The Tufts University Office of the Chief Diversity Officer is sponsoring a "Dialogue Series" in Fall 2022, which contains a "Radical Healing Dialogue Series" and an "Unpacking Whiteness Dialogue Series."

An event description for the "Radical Healing Dialogue Series" states that the eight sessions, which run from Oct. 17 through Dec. 12, "creates an important, safe space for staff and faculty at Tufts whose racial demographics are categorized as "BIPOC."

"BIPOC" is an acronym used for Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

The description also states that the series is meant to "be a safe place for those who have traditionally been marginalized due to centuries old forms of systemic and institutional oppression inherent in society."

PARENTS RIGHTS GROUP FILES COMPLAINT ALLEGING CASTING OF A SCHOOL PLAY VIOLATES THE CIVIL RIGHTS ACT

"At the heart of Radical Healing is a knowing that everyone wants to feel included, accepted, and like they belong at work, and that marginalized and oppressed people all over the world deserve to live free of discrimination, racism, and oppression" the description states.

The diversity office is also hosting a dialogue series titled "Unpacking Whiteness" which is "Curated for White participants holding spaces of privilege."

DEMOCRAT IN KEY MIDTERM RACE SILENT ON POSITIONS CONCERNING TEACHING OF CRT, GENDER IDENTITY IN SCHOOLS

A description for the series states that it "creates a space" for participants to understand "how to practice anti-racism in their daily lives."

"Anti-racism is an active and ongoing process of identifying and eliminating racism by changing systems, organizational structures, policies, practices, and attitudes in a way that redistributes power, policy, and structures to be more equitable while drawing attention to the lived experiences of Black people, Indigenous people, and People of Color," the description states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A webpage for the two series of events states that it is "open to all full-time Tufts staff and faculty."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Tufts University.