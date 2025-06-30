TSA to roll out new security lane, benefits for military service members

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced changes to the airport security process that will begin to take effect at some airports on Tuesday, including a new security lane for active-duty service members and TSA Precheck discounts for the uniformed services' community.

The additional security lane will be implemented at airports located close to military installations, including San Antonio, Texas; Anchorage, Alaska; Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; El Paso, Texas; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; San Diego, California; and Seattle.

There are roughly 1.13 million active-duty service members, according to a Department of Defense March report .

Gold Star Families, those who have lost a family member in the line of duty, will have their TSA PreCheck enrollment fee waived. The waiver includes PreCheck through providers CLEAR, IDEMIA and Telos. Additionally, active-duty Department of Defense (DOD) service members will get $25 off the TSA Precheck fee.

Active-duty service men and women and civilian DoD staff are already eligible for complimentary TSA PreCheck.

"This Independence Day and beyond, TSA reaffirms its commitment to ease travel for the military community through its TSA PreCheck program, by providing it free to Gold Star families, discounting it for active-duty spouses and creating expedited lanes for service members in uniform," TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill told Fox News Digital.

"By expanding access, easing enrollment, and partnering with our TSA PreCheck enrollment providers and industry partners, we strive to honor those who serve and the families who stand beside them."

The "Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease" initiative will be formally announced in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be a very busy Fourth of July travel weekend.

TSA operates under the Department of Homeland Security , and was established by President George W. Bush in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

