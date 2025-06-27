Former MLB manager Buck Showalter recalls security screening experience at US airport amid Iran tensions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has said the Iran nuclear program sites targeted by American B-2 stealth bombers were "obliterated."

The tense situation in Iran unfolded the same day former MLB manager Buck Showalter was traveling through New York City.

Showalter, named the majors' Manager of the Year four times during his lengthy managerial career, recalled his experience during a recent appearance on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Let me tell you what, note to yourself, try not to travel in or out New York City on the day your country bombed Iran. Holy moly, full alert," the former New York Mets skipper said when asked by Dakich whether he had traveled as tensions in Iran reached its latest heights.

PETE ROSE’S HALL OF FAME ABSENCE LEAVES EX-METS MANAGER IN DISBELIEF

Showalter added he is a proponent of tight security measures at airports throughout the U.S.

"The airport was a lot of fun, Dan, let’s put it that way. You know what the people at the security … I want them to check everybody.

"Be diligent about it. Take your time, I will stand in line a few more minutes, get it right. Go head run that bag back through again. Make him go through it again. Everybody complaining about security. At what? What do you want them to do. Ah, it’s OK. Today is a free day. Just go right ahead."

While Showalter's most recent managerial stint was with the Mets, he started his coaching career in the Bronx with the New York Yankees. He was eventually promoted and named the team's manager. Showalter also managed the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

Although U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Iranian sites were "destroyed," U.S. intelligence agencies continue to assess the damage.

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency's preliminary report, obtained by The Associated Press, said the strikes caused significant damage to the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan sites. However, the report also noted the sites were not believed to be destroyed.

Israel claimed it has set back Iran’s nuclear program by "many years," the AP reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The latest satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed considerable damage to the three nuclear sites.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.