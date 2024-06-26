Trump versus Biden and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TRUMP VS. BIDEN: Watch and follow Fox News' live coverage of the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast starting at 9 p.m. ET. Follow along here …

GREATEST GAMBLE – Trump and Biden's CNN Presidential Debate to widely 'change the narrative' in pivotal 2024 election race. Continue reading …

CRITICAL DECISIONS – Trump's remark triggers social media users to beg moderators for one question. Continue reading …

REAL ISSUES – Americans say what their biggest concerns are ahead of CNN Presidential Debate. Continue reading …

BACKING THE BLUE – Illegal immigrant who allegedly shot police officers at 'point-blank range' learns fate. Continue reading …

LEGAL LANGUAGE – Judge rules law defining sex as only male or female is unconstitutional. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

CCP SHOWDOWN – House GOP pushes reversal of Biden decision to end Trump-era China sanctions. Continue reading …

ON NOTICE – GOP AG warns major credit card companies against surveilling firearm purchases of customers. Continue reading …

UNDER SCRUTINY – Republicans plan to slam latest Biden union assist in Thursday oversight hearing. Continue reading …

FOOT-IN-MOUTH SYNDROME – Six-figure ad buy reportedly exposes Biden's 'real record on race.' Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



-

MEDIA

MAHER UNLEASHED – Maher blames 'aggressively anti-common sense' Left for helping Trump. Continue reading …

EVAN ON TRIAL – Evan Gershkovich's supporters resign themselves to conviction in closed Russia trial. Continue reading …

'A REAL RISK' – Chuck Todd knocks Biden campaign for helping Trump appear 'more presentable' with CNN Presidential Debate rules. Continue reading …

NOT A 'TOSS-UP' – Polling guru's election forecast says Trump has 66% chance of winning in November. Continue reading …





SHORT QUESTIONS WITH DANA PERINO – Reporter Danamarie McNicholl-Carter shares her love of San Diego's Mexican food, plus weighs in on AI. Continue reading …



-

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Trump versus Biden 2.0, part two. Continue reading …

SCOTT BESSENT – Top economists claim Trump will ruin our economy. Here’s why I don't trust them. Continue reading …





-

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM - Guest Rep. Wesley Hunt: Voting for Trump is 'our God-given right.' See video ...

JESSE WATTERS – The Democrats and media are handing Biden 'too many scripts.' Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The pro-Biden moderators have done everything they can to set Biden up for success. Continue reading …

'FOX NEWS @ NIGHT' – Guest Brooke Goldstein says hatred and antisemitism are catching up to Columbia University. See video …







-

IN OTHER NEWS

BODY LANGUAGE – Experts analyze relationship between Idaho suspect and defense team. Continue reading …

DEBATE QUIZ – From Abraham Lincoln to Donald Trump. How much can you remember? Take the quiz here …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Taylor Swift tunes, celeb lion tamers, US independence and more. Take the quiz here …

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? – Trump, Biden CNN Presidential Debate expected to be most wagered-on in history. Continue reading …

ENDANGERED – A young Rothschild giraffe, just born recently, is still wobbly on its feet as adult giraffes tend to it. See video

-

WATCH

JOHN YOO – This is the third decision this term that SCOTUS has evaded. See video

PAUL MAURO – America wakes up to another 'Biden border monster' every day. See video





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…





THE LAST WORD

"So what are the odds that fake news CNN will be pro-Biden and biased? Well, we actually have a poll… As of now, by the way, we put it up during my radio show, over 90% so far, of those voting, believe there's a 100% chance that fake news CNN will favor Joe Biden. Huh, who [would have] thought of it?"

– SEAN HANNITY







FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.