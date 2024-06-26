JESSE WATTERS: The Democrats and media are handing Biden 'too many scripts'

Fox News host Jesse Watters shuts down suggestions President Biden can "change his attitude and style" ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BIDEN DEBATE PREP FOCUSED ON WAYS TO 'TRIGGER' TRUMP AS FORMER PRESIDENT RELIES ON CAMPAIGNING: REPORTS

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden has always wanted to be a Kennedy, but didn't have the charm, looks or class. Alas, he's an elder statesman or, as the New York Times says, "an elderly statesman conjuring up thoughts of frailty and a fading spirit." The Times says: "Sure a little foundation will keep him from looking frail and pasty, but what Biden really needs is to change his attitude and style."

How does an 81 year old change his attitude and style at all, let alone in a week? Well, the Times says tomorrow night Biden should channel Betty White, "Betty White got old, but she never seemed elderly on TV. She never lost that twinkle in her eye or that wicked wit. Biden has to treat the debate like a Golden Girls audition. So the man who's debated more than any other living politician still needs to spend the week in an airport hangar slash movie theater with Steven Spielberg's lights, production light equipment and 16 camp counselors channeling someone he's not.