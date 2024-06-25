Debate Quiz: From Lincoln to Trump

Welcome to Fox News Digital's third Debate Quiz! As we gear up for the CNN Presidential Debate, test your memory of famous debates through the years.

Our latest quiz travels across the centuries, from Abraham Lincoln to Donald Trump.

Try to get a perfect score on our quiz below! App users: click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Lincoln-Douglas debates of 1858 have been a fixture of U.S. history books —&nbsp;but they weren't presidential debates. Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas were campaigning for what job?</h3><ul><li>Illinois governor</li><li>U.S. senator</li><li>U.S. congressman</li><li>Attorney general</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In which year did John F. Kennedy face off against Richard Nixon in the first televised debate between two presidential candidates?</h3><ul><li>1958</li><li>1959</li><li>1960</li><li>1961</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The first vice presidential debate took place in 1976. Who were the candidates?</h3><ul><li>Bob Dole and Walter Mondale</li><li>Nelson Rockefeller and Walter Mondale</li><li>Nelson Rockefeller and Sargent Shriver</li><li>Spiro Agnew and Walter Mondale</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who delivered the famous line, "Are you better off than you were four years ago?"</h3><ul><li>Richard Nixon</li><li>Jimmy Carter</li><li>Ronald Reagan</li><li>Bill Clinton</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The late Jim Lehrer, known as the "Dean of Moderators," was a regular debate presence for decades. When was his first presidential debate?</h3><ul><li>1980</li><li>1984</li><li>1988</li><li>1992</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 2000, Al Gore famously pledged to keep entitlement funds where?</h3><ul><li>A safe</li><li>A vault</li><li>A piggy bank</li><li>A lockbox</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Rick Perry, in a 2011 primary debate, pledged to eliminate three government agencies, but forgot the name of the third. How did he react to his blunder?</h3><ul><li>"Sorry!"</li><li>"My bad."</li><li>"Never mind."</li><li>"Oops."</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which candidates' first debate drew the most TV viewers in a record that still stands today, according to Nielsen?</h3><ul><li>George W. Bush and Al Gore</li><li>Barack Obama and John McCain</li><li>Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton</li><li>Joe Biden and Donald Trump</li></ul></section>

