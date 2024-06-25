Debate Quiz: From Lincoln to Trump

Welcome to Fox News Digital's third Debate Quiz! As we gear up for the CNN Presidential Debate, test your memory of famous debates through the years.
Our latest quiz travels across the centuries, from Abraham Lincoln to Donald Trump.
Try to get a perfect score on our quiz below! App users: click here.
Try all of our Debate Quizzes! Here's our quiz on memorable debate moments.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
You can also test your memory of famous debate quotes.
Meanwhile, to see all our quizzes, click here. Thanks for playing!