CRIME

Trump shooter made Home Depot visit prior to assassination attempt: report

The motivations of Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks are still unkown

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
FBI interviewed local officer who saw Trump shooter and retreated before shots were fired Video

FBI interviewed local officer who saw Trump shooter and retreated before shots were fired

Fox News justice correspondent David Spunt provides updates on the FBI's investigation into the shooting at Trump's Saturday rally.

The 20-year-old would-be assassin who fired at former President Trump in Pennsylvania over the weekend was found with a Home Depot receipt for a ladder, sources told NBC News.

Investigators discovered the item on Thomas Matthew Crooks after he was fatally shot by Secret Service agents on Saturday.

Officials are now trying to determine if Crooks used the ladder to access the roof of the building from which he blasted Trump in the ear, sources told the outlet.

More than a dozen firearms were discovered inside the Crooks family home, and the shooter's father called police to tell them his AR rifle was missing after the incident.

DISCORD REVEALS DETAILS OF WOULD-BE TRUMP ASSASSIN'S ACCOUNT ON PLATFORM

Trump shooter graduating from high school

File photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks graduating from Bethel Park High School in 2022. Crooks is alleged to be the shooter in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, 2024.  (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

The rifle used in the shooting was purchased legally, and may have been his father's. 

Law enforcement agents are also investigating if the bullets were bought at Allegheny Arms and Gun Works in Bethel Park.

The store is a brief drive from the Crooks' family home.

TRUMP SHOOTER THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS' PARENTS REGISTERED PENNSYLVANIA PROFESSIONAL COUNSELORS: RECORDS

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on his way to Manhattan criminal court, Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Several videos show rally goers alerting local law enforcement agents to Crooks' presence on top of the structure prior to the shooting.

Officials have said Crooks acted alone in trying to kill Trump but are still investigating.

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks is alleged to be the shooter in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Scant details have emerged about Crooks' background or motivation. Locals have said he was the victim of relentless bullying at his high school and a perpetual loner.

Classmates described him as a conservative, but noted that he wasn't vocal about his political views.

FBI HAS GAINED ACCESS TO THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS' PHONE IN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Aerial view of the scene of the Trump rally where an assassination attempt was made on the former President

A drone view during the police investigation into gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 14, 2024. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

While he was a registered Republican, Crooks also appeared to donate $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project in 2021.

Crooks, who was a member of a shooting club, frequently wore hunting outfits to school and was mocked for them, according to reports.

Former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Corey Comperatore, 50, was struck by one of Crooks' bullets and killed at the rally.

Attendees James Copenhaver, 74, and David Dutch, 57, were both critically injured and remain in stable condition.

Trump was hit in the ear before ducking from the bullets.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.