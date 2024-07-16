Trump shooter made Home Depot visit prior to assassination attempt: report

The 20-year-old would-be assassin who fired at former President Trump in Pennsylvania over the weekend was found with a Home Depot receipt for a ladder, sources told NBC News.

Investigators discovered the item on Thomas Matthew Crooks after he was fatally shot by Secret Service agents on Saturday.

Officials are now trying to determine if Crooks used the ladder to access the roof of the building from which he blasted Trump in the ear, sources told the outlet.

More than a dozen firearms were discovered inside the Crooks family home, and the shooter's father called police to tell them his AR rifle was missing after the incident.

The rifle used in the shooting was purchased legally, and may have been his father's.

Law enforcement agents are also investigating if the bullets were bought at Allegheny Arms and Gun Works in Bethel Park.

The store is a brief drive from the Crooks' family home.

Several videos show rally goers alerting local law enforcement agents to Crooks' presence on top of the structure prior to the shooting.

Officials have said Crooks acted alone in trying to kill Trump but are still investigating.

Scant details have emerged about Crooks' background or motivation. Locals have said he was the victim of relentless bullying at his high school and a perpetual loner.

Classmates described him as a conservative, but noted that he wasn't vocal about his political views.

While he was a registered Republican, Crooks also appeared to donate $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project in 2021.

Crooks, who was a member of a shooting club, frequently wore hunting outfits to school and was mocked for them, according to reports.

Former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Corey Comperatore, 50, was struck by one of Crooks' bullets and killed at the rally.

Attendees James Copenhaver, 74, and David Dutch, 57, were both critically injured and remain in stable condition.

Trump was hit in the ear before ducking from the bullets.