Trump set to sweep Nevada GOP caucus, Biden claims he spoke with dead German leader and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



NEVADA JACKPOT – Trump set to sweep GOP caucus after Haley loses primary. Continue reading …

ANOTHER SLIP-UP – Biden claims he spoke with German leader at campaign event – who died in 2017. Continue reading …

GAME ON - Follow Fox News Digital's coverage of Super Bowl LVIII here.

CHANGE COMING – Trump recommends new Ronna McDaniel RNC chair replacement. Continue reading …

‘NEW EXTREME’ – 22 states raise alarm on Biden's natural gas crackdown, hinting at potential legal action. Continue reading …





POLITICS

RISING RAGE – McConnell faces rising Republican rage after border deal debacle. Continue reading …

‘UNMITIGATED DISASTER’ – Furious Republicans trade barbs after devastating defeats on House floor. Continue reading …

SO LONG, FAREWELL – Longshot presidential candidate challenging Biden drops out. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

BIDEN HIDING – Skipping the Super Bowl sit-down twice, Biden continues months-long streak of avoiding the press. Continue reading …

TENSION AT THE TIMES – Infighting continues at New York Times as staffers battle each other on LGBTQ coverage. Continue reading …

‘GET A JOB’ – Whoopi Goldberg rips into co-host for claiming nobody can buy a home under Biden. Continue reading …





SHORT QUESTIONS: Senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse tells Dana Perino his favorite assignments, movies, food and best advice ever received. Continue reading …





OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: National security is the GOP's issue and 'peace through strength' must prevail. Continue reading …

BEN LIEBERMAN – Why gas stove owners should still be worried. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – There was a memorial service for the pretend border bill. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The entire structure of the government is pay to play. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – New Gallup surveys spell a lot more trouble for Joe Biden. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Biden's anti-Trump tantrum has become the defining feature of his presidency. Continue reading …







IN OTHER NEWS

CAMPUS CONTROVERSY – What woke university presidents should learn from Thomas Jefferson, founding father. Continue reading …

‘ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING’ – 'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison rips politicians over fentanyl crisis after son’s death.. Continue reading …

‘VERY DISTURBING’ – Illegal immigrant indicted on capital murder charge in cheerleader's death. Continue reading …

LONG-AWAITED DEBUT – Sam Darnold becomes first quarterback from this star-studded draft class to reach Super Bowl. Continue reading …

EAGLE EYES – Watch this remarkable video showing a pair of bald eagles in California carefully guarding their nest of three eggs amid the winter's cold. See video …

WATCH

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY – Mail-in balloting 'makes it easier to cheat.' See video …

SEN. MARK KELLY – Killing border bill a 'shameful day' for the Senate. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…





THE LAST WORD

"Of course it was going to fail. We tried to warn them. Americans are not stupid, even if they think we are. We beat the powerful Chamber of Commerce. We beat the corporate media. We beat the pro-amnesty crowd, and of course, the old establishment. Not bad. And if they try to resurrect this corpse, we're going to beat them again."

– LAURA INGRAHAM







FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.