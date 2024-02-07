Whoopi Goldberg clashes with ‘The View’ co-host on homeownership under Biden: ‘Go out and get a job’

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin was lambasted by her fellow moderators on Tuesday for suggesting that people are having difficulty purchasing homes in the Biden economy.

During a discussion about the state of the U.S. economy and its impact on young Americans, the conversation quickly devolved into a debate on the choice between President Biden and former President Trump.

After Farrah Griffin said people should not be "naive" to the potential support Trump could garner in the upcoming election, Joy Behar urged her and other "never Trumpers" to vote for Biden.

Farrah Griffin then said that the panel cannot pretend that Biden is strong every day when every metric tells them that he's not performing well, before Goldberg cut her off.

"The realities, however, are kids are paying less. Young people are paying less money out to school. I'm very happy about that," Goldberg said.

The panel all began talking over one another when Farrah Griffin shouted out, "People can't even buy homes in this economy."

Both Goldberg and Behar then claimed that neither of them could afford to buy a home in their youth either.

"That is not the first thing that happens when you come out. You gotta go out and get a job," Goldberg added. "This is how you break it down. I know you're young, but here's what it is. You work and you can afford a house and you go and get one. You live in New York City. Can't nobody afford to live there."

Farah Griffin clarified that she was not talking about herself personally, noting that "she works on "The View," but was rather speaking for other young Americans struggling with homeownership.

"The View" has previously garnered social media backlash for voicing fiery opinions when discussing economic troubles among young people.

Goldberg, in November, slammed the work ethic of those coming out of college during a discussion on why Millennials today are putting off having children.

"Every generation comes and wants to be better than their parents did. But I'm sorry, if you only want to work four hours, it's going to be harder for you to get a house!" she said.

"I feel for everybody that feels this, but I'm sorry - we busted our behinds, we had to bust our behinds because we didn't have the option of falling back," Goldberg added.

When Farrah Griffin noted that statistically, Millennials are the first generation who will be worse off than their parents, Goldberg fired back.

"You know what, that's what they said to us as well," she said.