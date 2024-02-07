Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: The entire structure of the government is pay to play

Watters calls out greed among officials

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: The bigger the government grows, the more tax payers get hosed

Jesse Watters: The bigger the government grows, the more tax payers get hosed

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out alleged bribery from leftists on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out alleged dishonesty in how officials operate Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: The bigger the government grows, the more taxpayers get hosed. Did you know last year 20% of all of Biden's so-called new jobs were government jobs? We pay for those jobs and 10% of job growth was welfare for illegals. Biden's job growth is more of a mirage than the Nikki Haley campaign. No offense, Nikki.  

The border bill was just a government jobs program for amnesty. Politicians wanted to hire 4,000 asylum officers to rubber stamp asylum requests. Remember, the main qualification for hiring anybody, especially an asylum officer, is equity, says "The Binder." Translation: The DEI hires are approving every asylum request, and they grow the ranks of government unions and their dues go to Democrats super PACs.  

I guarantee you, Biden's DEI asylum officer is probably taking kickbacks from asylum applicants, a little envelope under the table. Yep. Welcome to America. The entire structure of the government is pay to play, but I'm sure the election officials are clean.  

