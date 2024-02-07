JESSE WATTERS: The entire structure of the government is pay to play

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out alleged dishonesty in how officials operate Wednesday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The bigger the government grows, the more taxpayers get hosed. Did you know last year 20% of all of Biden's so-called new jobs were government jobs? We pay for those jobs and 10% of job growth was welfare for illegals. Biden's job growth is more of a mirage than the Nikki Haley campaign. No offense, Nikki.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG CLASHES WITH 'THE VIEW' CO-HOST ON HOMEOWNERSHIP UNDER BIDEN: 'GO OUT AND GET A JOB'

The border bill was just a government jobs program for amnesty. Politicians wanted to hire 4,000 asylum officers to rubber stamp asylum requests. Remember, the main qualification for hiring anybody, especially an asylum officer, is equity, says "The Binder." Translation: The DEI hires are approving every asylum request, and they grow the ranks of government unions and their dues go to Democrats super PACs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP