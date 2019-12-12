Trump impeachment markup gets heated as top Dem Nadler says 'we cannot rely on an election'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Thursday ...

Impeachment markup begins as Dems invoke MLK, Nadler says 'we cannot rely on an election' to oust Trump

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday night began the first phase of a fiery "markup" process for the two articles of impeachment against President Trump it has settled on, barreling toward a final floor vote even as moderate Democrats in GOP-leaning districts have floated the idea of backing down in favor of a censure resolution.

Almost immediately, the evening proceedings broke out into heated disagreement. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., declared it would be unsafe to wait until after the 2020 election to remove Trump, and another Democrat claimed Trump's actions were an "affront to the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr." Meanwhile, the ranking Republican, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, slammed Democrats for attacking Ukraine's leader because he had undercut their case against Trump.

The late-night markup session Wednesday consisted almost entirely of opening statements. The markup of the impeachment articles will resume in earnest at 9 a.m. ET Thursday. Click here for more on our top story.

DOJ watchdog Horowitz rips FBI 'failure' in Russia probe, says nobody vindicated by report

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in testimony Wednesday stressed that his newly released report on the FBI's initial Trump-Russia investigation does not "vindicate" anyone as he cited "failure" by the entire “chain of command" in the probe.

Horowitz called out “basic and fundamental errors” during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, led by its chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. The tone of the testimony ran counter to much of the media coverage surrounding the report's release that zeroed in on a core finding that investigators found no evidence of political bias and were indeed justified in launching the 2016 probe.

Horowitz reaffirmed that finding, touted by congressional Democrats eager to defend the probe, at Wednesday's hearing. But his testimony as a whole was tough on the FBI's actions -- and clarified that his two-year review of the Russia probe's origins and use of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to surveil a Trump campaign aide did not close the book on the bias question either. Under questioning, Horowitz said he could not outright determine whether political bias was involved in the process of applying for a FISA warrant against former Trump adviser Carter Page. Click here for more.

All eyes on UK's 'Brexit Election’

The United Kingdom's 46 million voters are choosing 650 new lawmakers Thursday in elections for Parliament’s lower House of Commons. The national election will bring a new Parliament to power and may lead to a change at the top if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party does not fare well with voters.

On the last day of the campaign Wednesday, political leaders dashed around the U.K. trying to win over millions of undecided voters who will likely determine the outcome. Opinion polls suggested Johnson’s Conservatives had a lead over the main opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn. But all the parties are nervous about the verdict of a volatile electorate fed up after years of Brexit wrangling.

Britain's first December vote since 1923 has been dubbed the "Brexit Election." It is being held more than two years early in hopes of breaking Britain’s political deadlock over the country’s stalled departure from the European Union. Johnson has focused relentlessly on Brexit throughout the campaign, endlessly repeating his slogan “Get Brexit done.” He says that if he wins a majority, he will get Parliament to ratify his “oven-ready” divorce deal with the EU and take Britain out of the bloc as scheduled on Jan. 31. - Reported by the Associated Press



Tucker Carlson says Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's FISA report exposes misleading and false narratives spread on CNN.

