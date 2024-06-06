Trump hints at when he'll reveal his running mate and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

VEEPSTAKES – Trump tells Hannity when he could announce his VP and why the country's in 'grave danger'. Continue reading …

'REGRET' – Hunter Biden trial enters day 5 after testimony from ex-lover and sister-in-law. Continue reading …

'VINDICATED' – Reporter who broke bombshell on Hunter laptop speaks after FBI confirms it's real in court. Continue reading …

BORDER DISORDER? – Biden order has loopholes 'to drive a truck through' critics say. Continue reading …

'BRAND' LOYALTY – Comedian says if it’s a choice between Trump and Biden, only one will protect democracy. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

LOCKED AND LOADED – Number of armed Americans shoots up significantly since 2020. Continue reading …

DEEP-BLUE DESTINATION – City preps for Democratic National Convention as it struggles with out-of-control crime. Continue reading …

'WEAPONIZING' FUNDING – Biden admin accused of playing politics with Florida funding in pro-union push. Continue reading …

INTOLERABLE CRUELTY – George Clooney reportedly called White House to complain about something Biden said. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

'HAPPY PRIDE' – Google 'Doodle' recognizes lesbian activist, not D-Day on June 6. Continue reading …

'THE WAY GOD DESIGNED' – Idaho bar owner launches 'Hetero Awesomeness' Month to counter Pride. Continue reading …

'EQUITY CHASM' – State's long-term divestment from gifted programs hits minorities, low-income kids hardest. Continue reading …

TOO FEW FOR COLBERT – Host cites poem on Statue of Liberty to slam Biden for not allowing more migrants. Continue reading …

OPINION

CRAIG SHIRLEY – Reagan's New York strategy was genius. Trump is on track to make lightening strike again, Continue reading …

DAVID MARCUS – Top 5 insults Joe Biden has lobbed at the American voter. Continue reading …

-

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden's D-Day speech shows how 'unserious and unrealistic' the administration's thinking is. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden is now accusing Donald Trump of doing exactly what he did. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden seemed out of it during his D-Day address. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – The Dems picked a candidate with a shorter shelf life than fresh deli meat. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DEVIL IN THE DETAILS – Suspected killer worked hard to cover tracks, but notes revealed smoking gun. Continue reading …

BORN ON THE BAYOU – Meet the American who 'won the war for us': New Orleans boat-builder Andrew Higgins. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – Who's Hunter Biden's pal? Who crashed into basketball star Caitlin Clark? Continue reading …

NEED TO CAPITALIZE – WNBA needs to harness star power of Caitlin Clark instead of pushing fans away, says former USMNT star Alexi Lalas. Continue reading …

HOME ALONE – An adorable dog left behind makes a big fuss. Watch what happens when she hears her owner's voice. See video …

WATCH

BOB CUSACK – We're headed for the 'nastiest election ever'. See video …

KARL ROVE – Teenagers saved the world on D-Day. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Now, today, President Biden was in Normandy to commemorate the solemn day. It was important for the president to be there, but now, unfortunately, as per usual, it wasn't jacked up Joe."

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.