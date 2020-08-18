Trump campaign, GOP blast first night of Democratic Convention

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Trump campaign lambasts first night of Democratic convention as a 'Hollywood-produced infomercial'

The Trump campaign blasted the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention as a “Hollywood-produced infomercial,” warning that the “radical socialist leftist takeover of Joe Biden is complete.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama, in a measured but searing address Monday to close out Democrats' opening convention night, accused President Trump's White House of operating in "chaos" and without "empathy" as she urged voters to cast their ballots for Joe Biden like their lives depend on it.

In prerecorded remarks, Obama stressed the “awesome power of the presidency,” while saying the job “requires clear-headed judgment, a mastery of complex and competing issues, a moral compass and an ability to listen.”

Hogan Gidley, the Trump campaign national press secretary, said the first night of the Democrat convention left out the fact that Biden "would raise taxes on more than 80 percent of Americans by at least $4 trillion,” CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Sean Hannity: What you won't hear at the 'boring, repetitive, dull' DNC this week and why it matters

- Ted Cruz reacts to DNC opening night, says Dems 'care more about the woke mob than ... working men and women'

- Chris Wallace pans opening of DNC: 'Felt more like a telethon' than a national convention

- Trump campaign adviser: First night of DNC painted America as 'dystopian, racist hellscape'

- DNC emcee Eva Longoria mocked on social media: 'No one is more in touch ... than actors & celebrities'



Doug Schoen: Democrats efforts at inclusiveness, putting ‘country first’ may not be enough

The Democratic National Convention opened Monday night with an overarching theme of unity and featured prominent speakers representing a broad general election coalition that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is looking to build upon: Progressives, centrist Democrats, independents, and moderate Republicans who have disaffected from Trump.

To be sure, Biden’s polling lead is tightening, and by emphasizing big-tent inclusiveness, the Democrats are clearly hoping that the convention will jolt Biden’s campaign.



At this point, it isn’t clear whether the Democrats’ narrative that they “put country over party” can hold together or expand the Democratic coalition—which polling shows is largely but not exclusively based on opposition to President Trump, rather than a positive message surrounding the Biden-Harris candidacy. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- MIKE HUCKABEE: What the Democratic convention shows America about Biden and his party

- Donald Trump Jr. insists 'there is nothing moderate about Biden,' media is 'hiding his obvious flaws'

- Marianne Williamson compares DNC Day One to a ‘Marriott commercial’

- MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle asks 'Why on earth' does Trump poll better than Biden on economy, crime



Man responsible for filming Portland assault video Sunday says it was a ‘random’ attack

The man who recorded an incident where a man was viciously assaulted by protesters Sunday night near a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., said the city now feels like a "third world country."

Drew Hernandez told Fox News the man might have been defending a transgender woman being beaten and robbed by Black Lives Matter protesters when the mob turned their attention to him and his female companion. The attack victim got into a truck and drove away as he and the woman were being attacked, Hernandez said.

"I think he just felt extremely threatened," Hernandez told Fox News’ Dan Springer. "They chased him... until he finally crashed. When they finally caught up to him, they went nuts.

"This was violent, extremely violent," he said. "Sometimes I forget I'm walking the streets of an American city in the Northwest. Sometimes it feels like you're walking in a Third World county." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Over 60 Portland 911 calls go unheeded overnight as police respond to riot

Costs from weeks of protests take financial toll on cash-strapped cities across US

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Seattle police release bodycam showing officers being injured by explosives during riots

- Special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett investigation finds Kim Foxx's office mishandled case

- Chicago's $66M coronavirus hospital treats just 38 patients: Pastor says situation 'very unfortunate'

- Former CIA officer arrested, charged with espionage, accused of sending top-secret info to China

- Coronavirus surge forces UNC-Chapel Hill to switch to remote learning one week into new semester



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Boeing offers second volunteer layoff package to employees

- Google may have to search for answers on newspaper closings

- With NHL deal, Sportradar hits sports betting grand slam



#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

SEAN HANNITY labeled the 2020 Democratic Convention the “most boring, dull, repetitive, mean-spirited convention” in American history on his show Monday night. He said viewers should prepare for “anger, rage and cult-like madness" during the 4-day event.



Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.