‘BELIEVE IT OR NOT’ - Trump announces timeline for arrival in New York City ahead of arraignment. Continue reading …

'LOWER THAN F' - Americans grade Biden's performance as approval rating plummets. Continue reading …

GREEN AGENDA - Biden nominee privately boasted about using position to push climate policies. Continue reading …

WEIGHT LOSS WOES - What you need to know before you stop taking Ozempic or Wegovy. Continue reading …

COUNTRY'S BIGGEST NIGHT - 2023 CMT Music Awards complete winners list: See who won. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘HE WILL GO’ - Biden still hasn't visited East Palestine, one month after saying he would "at some point." Continue reading …

SHORT TERM BOOST - Indictment gives Trump political points, but some GOP operatives wonder how long it can last. Continue reading …

TIME RUNNING OUT - Dem lawmakers defend TikTok as Congress works to ban controversial app. Continue reading …

‘BAD OPTICS’ - Russia taking UN Security Council's top spot considered a propaganda win for Putin. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘SO GENEROUS' - Wall Street Journal reporter imprisoned in Russia hailed by colleagues for charisma, courage. Continue reading …

‘PROPAGANDA' - Elon Musk yanks verified check mark from New York Times' Twitter account. Continue reading …

BREWING CONTROVERSY - One of America's most popular beer brands partners with trans activist for March Madness. Continue reading …

‘REPORTER AND A MOM’ - Alicia Acuna ‘keenly aware’ she was lucky to hug son in emotional TV moment after school shooting. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

MARK LEVIN - The Democratic Party is dragging this country into tyranny. Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON - The anti-America alliance is growing. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘IT’S SAD' - Americans frightened by shock poll on diminishing importance of traditional values. Continue reading …

‘VERY RESILIENT’ - Michigan 4th grader teased at school sets world record with her size 10.5 feet. Continue reading …



‘OVERLY POLITICIZED’ - New report reveals why U.S. military is dangerously declining. Continue reading …

THAT'S HAIR-LARIOUS: Watch this funny prank an LA-based employee plays on unsuspecting colleagues. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Students for Life of America president details protest at Virginia Commonwealth University. See video …

WATCH: Gavin Newsom has erased the line between parody and reality. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"You look at these issues that are being raised against Donald Trump; it's not about the law. It's not about taxes. It's not about business filings. And did he put a issue in the right credit or debit column or anything of the sort? This is an effort to destroy Donald Trump."

- MARK LEVIN

