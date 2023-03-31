Expand / Collapse search
Digital Originals
Published

'LOWER THAN F': Americans in the nation's capital grade President Biden on his performance

As Biden's approval rating sinks again, Americans grade the president's performance

Megan Myers
By Megan Myers | Fox News
'LOWER THAN F': Americans grade President Biden on his performance

Americans in the nation's capital graded President Biden's performance after a new poll showed the country's leader sank to a 38% approval rating in March.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Americans walking in the nation's capital graded President Biden’s performance as a March poll showed another drop in the chief executive's approval rating.

"If there was one lower than F, we'd aim for that," Brandy, from Ohio, told Fox News. "I think we're being mismanaged to a severe degree."

AMERICANS GRADE PRESIDENT BIDEN'S PERFORMANCE ON A SCALE OF A to F. WATCH:

"He represents himself as a puppet," Brandy said. "Knowing that other countries are seeing that that's whose been elected to represent us to the world is disheartening because it's making us look weak."

But a Delaware man said he loved his home-state president. He gave Biden an A.

A Delaware resident praises Biden's performance for doing a good job at improving the ‘terrible situation’ the president inherited.

BIDEN'S APPROVAL DROPS AS VAST MAJORITY OF AMERICANS WORRY ABOUT CRIME IN THEIR COMMUNITIES

"He inherited a terrible situation," he said. "He's weaved through it quite well."

Biden's approval rating sunk from 45% to 38%, according to a March 23 Associated Press/NORC Center survey of more than 1,000 adults. By comparison, his approval hit a record-low at 36% in July after inflation hit a 40-year high.

"As a country, we're just getting farther in debt, and he's just not helping out the situation," Kevin, of Ohio said as he gave Biden an F. 

But a D.C. woman disagreed and gave Biden a B-minus.

Biden's approval rating rose after his State of the Union address in February, but sank again in March.

Biden's approval rating rose after his State of the Union address in February, but sank again in March. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"I think economically he has worked hard to limit the inflation," she said. "Also, I think you can start to see the impact of the construction work and infrastructure investments."

Inflation has been a focal point during Biden's presidency as the country has endured soaring prices throughout most of 2022, peaking at 9.1% inflation last June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But while inflation has decreased, only 31% of all respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the economy, according to the March AP-NORC poll.

FOX NEWS POLL: MORE VOTERS FEEL STING OF INFLATION

"Everything he touches goes wrong," Bill, of Tennessee, said. He gave Biden an F.

And Emily, from Alabama, gave Biden a D-plus grade.

Emily, from Alabama, says the president needs to do a better job at uniting the country as he promised in on his 2020 presidential campaign. 

"I just feel like a lot of the promises he's made, he hasn't fulfilled," Emily told Fox News. She said Biden promised to unify the country during his 2020 campaign and misrepresented himself as a moderate candidate.

"The country is still so divided," Emily said. 

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals. 

