Truckload of 'aggressive' research monkeys escape after truck crash in Mississippi; 1 still on the loose

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A truck hauling monkeys from Tulane University in New Orleans, flipped on a Mississippi highway, freeing several large, "aggressive" monkeys.

After the wreck, which happened north of Heidelberg, multiple rhesus monkeys escaped into the community, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

"The monkeys are approximately 40lbs, they are aggressive to humans, and they require PPE [personal protective equipment] to handle," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

The animals carry hepatitis C, herpes and COVID, deputies said.

TRUCK DRIVER ARRESTED ON HOMICIDE CHARGES IN FIERY WRECK THAT KILLED 8 FAMILY MEMBERS

As of 4:30 p.m. ET, all but one of the escaped monkeys were "destroyed," according to deputies.

"We are continuing to look for the one monkey that is still on the loose," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "Do not approach the monkeys if you see one. Call 911."

Tulane University told Fox News Digital the Tulane National Biomedical Research Center provides its nonhuman primates to other research organizations to advance scientific discovery.

"The primates in question belong to another entity and are not infectious," the university said. "We are actively collaborating with local authorities and will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed."

School officials did not confirm the number of monkeys that escaped, the number of monkeys killed, and the number of monkeys that remain caged.

FROM ‘HOMICIDE CAPITAL’ TO SAFER STREETS? MEMPHIS AREA SEES POLICING PUSH

Officials said they have been in contact with an animal disposal company to "help handle the situation."

The sheriff's office responded to a Facebook comment from a concerned citizen asking if the post was a joke.

"Unfortunately not," the sheriff's office replied.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries responded to the scene along with local law enforcement.

The sheriff's office told Fox News Digital it will continue to provide updates.