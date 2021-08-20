Tropical Storm Henri expected to become hurricane: Here’s where it’s heading

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday.

The storm will move north just offshore along the east coast before approaching the Northeast on Sunday afternoon.

The cone of uncertainty brings possible storm tracks from eastern Long Island across coastal Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

As a result, a hurricane watch has been issued along that stretch of coast.

Storm surge forecasts range from 1 to 5 feet depending on the eventual path of the storm.

Tropical storm force winds will likely arrive in these regions beginning Sunday morning.

Henri may produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches over southern New England Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 8 inches.

Finally, swells generated by Henri should increase across much of the east coast of the U.S. today into the weekend.

These swells could produce dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

Otherwise, severe storms are forecast in the Plains and Midwest on Friday afternoon and night.

The storm prediction center has issued a slight risk for severe storms along a strong cold front.

The main concerns are large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.