Tropical Storm Douglas forecast to become hurricane, Hawaii prepares for possible impact by weekend

The fourth named storm of the Central Pacific hurricane season is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday and may impact Hawaii by the weekend.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said that Tropical Storm Douglas is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving west at 14 mph.

The storm is about 1,875 miles east-southwest of Hilo, Hawaii, and is forecast to turn west-northwest and increase speed by late Wednesday.

"Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Douglas is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday," the NHC said.

Tropical storm–force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but the forecast cone from the hurricane center shows the storm could approach the Hawaiian islands by the second half of this weekend.

If Douglas does impact Hawaii over the next few days, it would be as a weaker system.

With a possible approaching storm during the coronavirus pandemic, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday urged residents on Oahu to have preparedness kits for two weeks, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

“We need to be ready,” Caldwell said. “We’re in hurricane season and if we have to evacuate, we need to find shelter space sufficient to handle folks who are going to move into shelters, hopefully, with their COVID-19 kits of hand sanitizers and face coverings and everything else.”

Emergency officials said they have spent the past few months restructuring plans due to the pandemic, but there's concern over proper staffing as volunteers tend to be retirees.

Screening procedures at shelters, which may include hotels, would be similar to those at airports. They would include temperature checks, and questions about symptoms and recent travel history, according to KHON2.

Those who live in homes that have hurricane clips will be asked to shelter in place and take care of others.

“Make it available to your family members that can shelter in place with you because the more we can do ahead of time to people’s plans to stay at shelters, the less impact we’re gonna have in trying to scramble and open sites,” Walter added.

Federal forecasters said in May that the Central Pacific basin, including Hawaii, should expect to see between two and six tropical storms or hurricanes this year.

Last year, four tropical cyclones developed in the Central Pacific. None directly impacted Hawaii.

In 2018, the massive and powerful Hurricane Lane made a last-minute turn and narrowly spared Oahu, Hawaii's most populous island. The last major hurricane to strike the state was Hurricane Iniki in 1992, which hit Kauai and caused massive damage across the island.

Hurricane season in Hawaii lasts from June 1 until the end of November. August and September are historically active months for cyclones in the region.

Fox News' Janice Dean and The Associated Press contributed to this report.