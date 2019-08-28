Tropical Storm Dorian set to hit Puerto Rico, expected to blast Florida as Category 2 hurricane

Tropical Storm Dorian generated strength overnight and is expected to reach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later Wednesday with heavy winds before growing stronger as it heads to the Bahamas and then Florida, where it’s expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. ET update that Tropical Storm Dorian was located about 85 miles southeast of St. Croix with maximum winds of 60 mph — a 10 mph increase from Tuesday — as it moved northwest at 13 mph.

TROPICAL STORM DORIAN SPURS PUERTO RICO TO DECLARE STATE OF EMERGENCY, AS FLORIDA UNDER POSSIBLE THREAT

“Although weakening is possible after Dorian moves across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the storm is forecast to strengthen late this week and this weekend while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas,” Senior Hurricane Specialist John Cangialosi wrote in the update.

Hurricane watches have been posted for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, British Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana.

The National Hurricane Center warns heavy rainfall in these areas could cause life-threatening flash floods. The Florida peninsula is expected to get the most rain, with Tropical Storm Dorian dropping 4 to 8 inches, with up to 10 inches in isolated areas, the center said.

The hurricane center predicts Dorian could reach hurricane strength over the next two days and peak at 100 mph, Category 2 strength, within the next five days, but “uncertainty in the intensity forecast late this week remains higher than usual due to a large spread in the model guidance,” the Sun Sentinel reported.

On Monday, Puerto Rico’s Gov. Wanda Vázquez signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency and provided a list of all the new equipment that public agencies have bought since Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The director of the National Hurricane Center, Kenneth Graham, told WSVN-Ch. 7 on Tuesday that it remains too early to tell how the storm will affect South Florida.

“It’s such an undetermined situation here. If it’s a weaker storm you can see some gusty winds and some rainfall but if it stays stronger — right now we’re looking at the potential for a tropical storm,” he told the station. “So, preparedness is everything, it’s having that plan ready just in case."