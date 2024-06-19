Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas

Triple murder suspect on the loose in Arkansas is ‘armed and dangerous’: police

Stacy Lee Drake is wanted on a slew of charges across other counties, authorities said.

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Arkansas State Police (ASP) are on the hunt for an Alabama man wanted for three murders in Oklahoma and a slew of other charges. 

Stacy Lee Drake, 50, was last seen outside a motel in Morrilton, Arkansas, about an hour drive northwest of Little Rock. He is believed to be "armed and dangerous," ASP said. 

stacy lee drake

Stacy Lee Drake is considered "armed and dangerous," authorities said.  (@ARStatePolice via X)

Drake is wanted in connection with three homicides in Oklahoma, stemming from two carjackings, ASP said. 

Deputies with the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma responded to a business near State Highway 64 and South 4670 Road on Tuesday evening, where they found a deceased male and female. 

Both victims were transported to the Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner for identification and to determine their cause of death. 

The sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). 

OSBI began investigating the scene and identified Drake as a person of interest. The bureau said a car Drake had stolen was located in Morrilton late Tuesday, but investigators are still working to find him. 

Drake is separately wanted on robbery, carjacking, and murder charges for incidents in other jurisdictions.  

Drake is described as a 5-foot-11 White male with brown hair and eyes, weighing around 185 pounds. His last known address was in Birmingham, Alabama.

ASP has advised anyone who has seen Drake to not approach him and call 911. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 