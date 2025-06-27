Expand / Collapse search
Border security

Traveler nabbed by CBP beagle at airport for carrying illicit food deported after kicking dog 'off the ground'

Freddy, a 5-year-old detection dog, is recovering from contusions after the incident

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Sniffing out threats: Freddy of the CBP Beagle Brigade on duty at Dulles Airport Video

Sniffing out threats: Freddy of the CBP Beagle Brigade on duty at Dulles Airport

Freddy, a 5-year-old beagle assigned to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture detection team, makes no bones about his job at Dulles International Airport. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection beagle is recovering after being kicked with such force he was lifted off the ground during a baggage inspection at Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

The working dog, Freddy, suffered bruising but is expected to make a full recovery.

"Thanks to everyone for their concern about Freddy who was injured while performing his duties at Dulles airport," CBP said in a statement posted on X Friday. "He was treated by his veterinarian, and is expected to make a full recovery. Here he is enjoying his favorite comfort treat – a Pup Cup!"

The man accused of kicking Freddy, 70-year-old Egyptian national Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie, pleaded guilty this week in federal court to harming a law enforcement animal. 

He was ordered removed from the U.S. and departed Thursday afternoon on a flight to Egypt, according to CBP.

"Kick around and find out," CBP wrote in a repost of Fox News' Bill Melugin's post about the incident.

CBP beagle Freddy sitting at Dulles before attack

CBP agriculture detection dog Freddy on duty at Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via X)

The incident occurred Tuesday after Marie arrived at Dulles from Cairo. Freddy, a 5-year-old beagle assigned to CBP’s agriculture detection team, alerted officers to one of Marie’s suitcases. 

As a CBP officer began questioning him, Marie "violently kicked Freddie with sufficient force to lift the 25-pound beagle off the ground," the agency said.

Officers immediately restrained Marie and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents. A veterinarian later determined Freddie sustained contusions to his right rib area.

Hamed Aly Marie mugshot

Hamed Aly Marie, 70, was removed from the country back to Egypt after allegedly kicking CBP beagle Freddy at Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., Tuesday. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office )

Marie pleaded guilty Wednesday during an appearance in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to violating a law that prohibits harming animals used in law enforcement. He was credited with time served, ordered to pay the veterinary bill and directed to report to CBP for removal.

CBP officials said the dog was simply doing his job. 

"Being caught deliberately smuggling well over one hundred pounds of undeclared and prohibited agriculture products does not give one permission to violently assault a defenseless Customs and Border Protection beagle," said Christine Waugh, CBP’s area port director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C.

A search of Marie’s luggage revealed 55 pounds of beef; 44 pounds of rice; 15 pounds of vegetables, including eggplant, cucumbers and bell peppers; two pounds of corn seeds; and a pound of herbs. All were seized as prohibited agricultural imports.

CBP dog Freddy eats Pup Cup while recovering from attack

Freddy, a CBP agriculture detector beagle, enjoys a pup cup while recovering from injuries sustained when a traveler kicked him during a baggage screening at Dulles International Airport this week. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via X)

CBP agriculture specialists and detection canines play a key role in protecting U.S. agriculture from pests, diseases and contaminants. 

On a typical day last year, CBP said its teams intercepted more than 3,500 prohibited plant and animal products at U.S. ports of entry.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia prosecuted the case.

CBP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for further comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X