Tornadoes rip through Texas, Oklahoma, killing at least 3

Tornadoes tore through Texas and Oklahoma on Wednesday evening, killing at least three, trapping residents and causing extensive structural damage.

At least two people were killed in southern Oklahoma and a third was in critical condition, Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney said.

In Polk County, Texas, a twister killed at least one person and injured more than 30, according to fire officials. A Polk County judge issued a disaster declaration Wednesday night over the “significant threats to life, health, and property.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that his office is "working with local officials to provide immediate support to the areas devastated by this tornado. The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and to provide assistance to these communities."

The National Weather Service said a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” was spotted about 6 p.m. in Polk County on Wednesday.

A storm chaser described it as the biggest he's ever seen, according to KTRK.

Residents were reportedly trapped amid major structural damage to upwards of 50 homes in the area, prompting fire departments to be deployed from neighboring counties. Homes were completely destroyed in the town of Onalaska and trees were uprooted throughout the area.

Specialized personnel are working to rescue those impacted by the tornado and emergency officials ask residents to stay away from the area, as additional traffic may hinder their response.

The Oklahoma storm hit Madill, near the Red River, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing widespread damage to the town, including its residential neighborhoods, said Donny Raley, the city's emergency manager.

A body was found a quarter-mile from a trailer factory, southwest of Madill, Okla., that was hit as workers were leaving for the day. It also damaged at least a dozen structures in the state.



A National Weather Service team will be dispatched to survey the damage.

