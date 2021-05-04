Tornadoes hit southern states once again; more twisters, flooding expected

Still picking up the pieces after weeks of severe weather conditions, the southern U.S. was slammed once again Monday.

Evening storms brought tornadoes, heavy rainfall, hail, flash flooding and strong winds, damaging structures, uprooting trees and killing at least two people.

In Georgia, a Monday afternoon tornado near Atlanta forced thousands to seek shelter, delayed flights and knocked out power for thousands.

A man in Douglasville was killed when a falling tree spurred by an EF-1 tornado brought power lines down onto his vehicle, and in central Georgia 55-year-old Carla Harris was killed after a tree crashed into her Bonaire home.

Two dogs were killed in their backyard kennel, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

An air conditioner was reportedly ripped off the roof of the PepsiCo factory and tiles were knocked down inside the building,

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted photos of the aftermath in her neighborhood.

Meanwhile, powerful winds caused by a potential tornado whipped across a Texas interstate near Waxahachie just before midnight, flipping several tractor-trailers and sending three to the hospital.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately known, but FOX 4 Dallas reported that one may have died in the crash.

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth said at least two tornadoes had been confirmed in northern Texas and that golf ball-sized hail fell near Granbury.

Power outages extended through Texas and remained Tuesday morning.

In Kentucky, a Tompkinsville twister destroyed homes and streets, though Fire Chief Kevin Jones told The Associated Press no injuries had been reported.

South Carolina saw at least one tornado in Abbeville County in addition to large hail, and a West Virginian was injured when a possible tornado hit a Jefferson County lumber company Monday evening.

Tornado warnings were issued across Virginia, with reports of funnel clouds across the state.

Mississippi has been experiencing dangerous weather since the weekend, with tornadoes blowing through northeastern Tupelo and Calhoun City, and the threat is expected to continue through Tuesday night.

Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed outages for tens of thousands of customers in Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas.

Major flooding was reported in Illinois and Missouri, with historic flash flooding in Spring Hill, Tenn.

The National Weather Service said showers, thunderstorms, flooding, more isolated tornadoes, large hail and wind gusts would impact the Plains, Deep South, Southeast and Ohio Valley on Tuesday.