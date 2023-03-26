Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Tiger missing from Georgia animal safari after tornado touches down, authorities say

Tiger reportedly escaped from Pine Mountain Animal Safari in Troup County, Georgia

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A tiger is apparently loose in Troup County, Georgia, on Sunday morning after a tornado tore through the area, authorities said.

The Pine Mountain Animal Safari reported that a tiger at the park was unaccounted for, the Troup County Sheriff's Office said.

It was unclear how the tiger escaped. The park posted on Facebook that it will be closed on Sunday.

While no further details were immediately available, the apparent escape comes after officials reported that a tornado in the area damaged buildings and toppled trees and power lines. Officials said there is also a report that Verizon cell service is interrupted.

MISSISSIPPI GIVEN EF-4 RATING, TORE DEADLY 59-MILE PATH OF DESTRUCTION, WEATHER OFFICIALS SAY

A tiger, like the one pictured above, eportedly escaped from the Pine Mountain Animal Safari in Troup County, Georgia, after a tornado touched down early Sunday. (iStock)

Crews were responding to people trapped inside their homes, the LaGrange Daily News reported.

The sheriff’s office advised citizens to stay off the roads.

"If you do not have to get on the roads this morning, please do not travel," the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook, before adding a second post that read, "STAY OFF THE ROADS Troup County!"

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Georgia and Alabama until 1 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. 

Weather officials also issued a flash flood warning for parts of Georgia, including Manchester, Hannahs Mill and Zebulon through 2 p.m.

The tornado in Georgia comes two days after an outbreak of tornadoes in Mississippi left at least 25 dead and at least one dead in Alabama. 

BIDEN DECLARES ‘MAJOR DISASTER’ IN MISSISSIPPI, ORDERS FEDERAL AID FOLLOWING DEADLY TORNADOES

As crews in Mississippi resumed digging through the wreckage of flattened and damaged homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices on Sunday, NWS officials warned more severe weather could be hitting the region.

At least 26 dead after fatal tornadoes strike the South Video

High winds, large hail and potential tornadoes were possible in eastern Louisiana, south-central Mississippi and south-central Alabama, officials said.

President Biden declared a major emergency in Mississippi and made federal aid available to the state early Sunday, making federal funding available to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.