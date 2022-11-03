'Tiger King' Joe Exotic complains of conditions inside Atlanta prison: 'Bottom of hell'

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic took to social media to discuss the "terrible conditions and treatment" at the federal prison in Atlanta where he is currently incarcerated.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, he described his life at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta as the "bottom of hell."

"Senator Oshoff, Warnock and Walker are all lying to you Black Voters of Georgia because the Animals at the Atlanta Zoo are living better then (sic) your loved ones are in here I promise," the eccentric former zookeeper said in the post.

The former zookeeper was sentenced in January 2020 to 21 years of prison after he was convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill animal welfare activist Carole Baskin.

Prosecutors said Maldonado-Passage offered $10,000 to an undercover FBI agent to kill Baskin during a recorded December 2017 meeting.

"Just like follow her into a mall parking lot and just cap her and drive off," a secret recording revealed.

Maldonado-Passage’s attorneys have said their client wasn’t being serious.

Maldonado-Passage, who maintains his innocence, was also convicted of killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records.

The U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta has itself been under investigation for 10 months by the Senate Homeland Security Committee's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The investigations, led by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, found "stunning long-term failures of federal prison administration."

"The evidence the Subcommittee has secured to date reveals stunning long-term failures of federal prison administration that likely contributed to loss of life, jeopardized the health and safety of inmates and staff, and undermined public safety and civil rights in the State of Georgia and the Southeast Region of the United States," Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, the chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said.

The report found that inmates were routinely denied nutrition, clean drinking water, hygiene products and proper medical care. The report found that cells were infested with rats and roaches.

Erika Ramirez, the Atlanta prison’s former chief psychologist , said that the mold-riddled prison had such shoddy infrastructure, that elevators were constantly broken, and the sewers would overflow into the recreation yard during rainstorms, sometimes leaving a foot of human waste behind.

The report also found that technology to screen for drugs and weapons was disabled by staff.

"Given these conditions, it is perhaps not surprising that USPA has led the nation’s federal prison facilities in suicides, and four of the last four inmates deceased from suicide were found to have been using narcotics at the time of their death," Ossoff said.