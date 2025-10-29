Thieves disguised as construction workers steal $3.2M in valuables from NYC home in broad daylight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City are searching for three men responsible for stealing a safe and jewelry valued at $3.2 million. from a home in Queens.

The heist happened around 2:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the New York Police Department said. The suspects allegedly forced their way into the rear door of the home before being seen on camera getting into a blue Hyundai Elantra and taking off.

Two of the men were disguised as construction workers, wearing vests, masks, black sweatshirts, black pants and black backpacks, police said. The third man was seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants, black gloves and was the getaway driver.

No one was home at the time of the burglary and no injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the men to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online and via @NYPDTips on X.

The borough also made headlines earlier this week, when Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani held a rally alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at Forest Hills Stadium.

The self-described democratic socialist is currently leading in the polls for the upcoming New York City mayoral elections. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an Independent, has been closing the gap in recent days, while Republican Curtis Sliwa continues to trail both of them by a substantial margin.