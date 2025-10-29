Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Thieves disguised as construction workers steal $3.2M in valuables from NYC home in broad daylight

Suspects forced entry through rear door before taking off in blue Hyundai Elantra, police say

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
NYPD searching for 3 men accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from Queens home Video

NYPD searching for 3 men accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from Queens home

NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating three men who stole a safe and jewelry valued at $3.2 million from a Queens home on Oct. 16, 2025. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police in New York City are searching for three men responsible for stealing a safe and jewelry valued at $3.2 million. from a home in Queens.

The heist happened around 2:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the New York Police Department said. The suspects allegedly forced their way into the rear door of the home before being seen on camera getting into a blue Hyundai Elantra and taking off.

Two of the men were disguised as construction workers, wearing vests, masks, black sweatshirts, black pants and black backpacks, police said. The third man was seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants, black gloves and was the getaway driver.

No one was home at the time of the burglary and no injuries were reported.

SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF WAS REPORTEDLY HAVING LUNCH AS $2M JEWELRY STORE ROBBERY HAPPENED JUST YARDS AWAY

Queens multimillion dollar burglary suspect 1

Police say two of the suspects in the burglary were dressed like construction workers and broke into the home by "forcibly opening the rear door" on Oct. 16, 2025.  (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police are asking anyone with information about the men to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online and via @NYPDTips on X.

MASKED LOOTERS CAUGHT ON CAMERA TRASHING FLORIDA STORE, STEALING CLOTHES

Queens multimillion dollar burglary suspect 2

One of the burglary suspects can be seen wearing a hard hat, eye protection and a construction vest.  (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The borough also made headlines earlier this week, when Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani held a rally alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at Forest Hills Stadium.

Queens multimillion dollar burglary suspect 3

The burglary getaway driver was the only one not disguised as a construction worker, as seen here wearing a white hoodie.  (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The self-described democratic socialist is currently leading in the polls for the upcoming New York City mayoral elections. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an Independent, has been closing the gap in recent days, while Republican Curtis Sliwa continues to trail both of them by a substantial margin.
