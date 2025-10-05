Expand / Collapse search
Masked looters caught on camera trashing Florida store, stealing clothes

Daytona Beach police release surveillance footage showing suspects destroying display cases and stuffing merchandise into garbage bags

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Masked men caught on camera ransacking store at Florida mall

Police in Daytona Beach are asking for the public's help finding two men who allegedly looted thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store inside Volusia Mall. Credit: Daytona Beach Police Department

Police in Florida are searching for two men caught on camera destroying a mall store while stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The incident happened on September 25, according to the surveillance video timestamp. Daytona Beach Police Department posted the video to its Facebook page on Friday. 

Along with taking about $5,000 worth of items, the suspects are accused of causing $10,000 worth of damage to the store. They can be seen knocking over display cases, smashing glass and stuffing goods for sale into large black garbage bags. 

It happened at the Release Boutique at the Volusia Mall, FOX 35 Orlando reported. The store's Instagram says it is a "buy/sell/trade" retailer that also has a location in Orlando. 

FL mall suspect closeup of face

One of the closest shots of one of the suspect's face at the Release Boutique in Volusia Mall.  (Facebook / Daytona Beach Police Department)

Daytona Beach police are now asking for assistance in identifying the suspects.

"Watch the footage and contact us if you recognize either person," the department said on Facebook. "Your tip could make all the difference."

Florida mall ransacking suspects

The men can be seen grabbing merchandise and knocking down display cases during the looting.  (Facebook / Daytona Beach Police Department)

Fox News Digital reached out to police and the store. 

Florida mall ransacking suspects try to open door

Two masked men were caught on camera ransacking a Florida mall store almost two weeks ago in Daytona Beach, Florida.  (Facebook / Daytona Beach Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call 386-671-5100.
