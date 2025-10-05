Masked looters caught on camera trashing Florida store, stealing clothes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Florida are searching for two men caught on camera destroying a mall store while stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The incident happened on September 25, according to the surveillance video timestamp. Daytona Beach Police Department posted the video to its Facebook page on Friday.

Along with taking about $5,000 worth of items, the suspects are accused of causing $10,000 worth of damage to the store. They can be seen knocking over display cases, smashing glass and stuffing goods for sale into large black garbage bags.

It happened at the Release Boutique at the Volusia Mall, FOX 35 Orlando reported. The store's Instagram says it is a "buy/sell/trade" retailer that also has a location in Orlando.

Daytona Beach police are now asking for assistance in identifying the suspects.

"Watch the footage and contact us if you recognize either person," the department said on Facebook. "Your tip could make all the difference."

Fox News Digital reached out to police and the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call 386-671-5100.