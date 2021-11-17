Thanksgiving weather could be impacted by 'significant' storm, forecasters warn

A strong cold front and stormy weather could reportedly hit the Northeast and Midwest next week.

According to forecasters from the National Weather Service (NWS), the "large-scale" weather pattern will extend into midweek.

While the precise trajectory and extent of the storm is not yet known, the Weather Prediction Center noted that Monday and Tuesday are forecast to bring a drop in temperatures and windy conditions.

"This storm remains a prominent weather focus due to its timing right before Thanksgiving but it will likely still take a while to resolve the details," the NWS said.

The West and parts of the High Plains will see "variable but generally above normal temperatures" through Tuesday.

The potential storm pattern is raising concerns about holiday travel before the Thanksgiving holiday.

AccuWeather meteorologists warned Tuesday of disruptions from the Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic and said they are tracking a scenario that could bring heavy snow to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The forecasters pointed out that another possible scenario could see the storm slowly evolve over the Midwest on Sunday and Monday before a spinoff storm would bring thunderstorms to the Northeast.

"This storm can bring a lot of rain to the Interstate 95 corridor," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said in a statement.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, up 13% from 2020.

"This brings travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80% over last year," the federation wrote in a news release.

"With 6.4 million more people traveling this Thanksgiving coupled with the recent opening of the U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international travelers—people should prepare for roads and airports to be noticeably more crowded," it said.