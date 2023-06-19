Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Texas woman seen on video allegedly pistol whipping man on DART train in Dallas

Kadejah Brown was charged with aggravated assault and held on $35,000 bond

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Dallas nightclub shooting results in two deaths Video

Dallas nightclub shooting results in two deaths

A shooter in opened fire at a nightclub injuring one person and killing two. Authorities are still looking for the suspect in Dallas, Texas. Credit: KDFW

A north Texas woman was arrested last week for allegedly hitting a man over the head with a pistol multiple times on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train.

The attack was captured on video, which was provided to FOX 4 in Dallas by a viewer.

The media outlet reported that DART police arrested 29-year-old Kadejah Brown, who they believe is the suspect who pistol whipped a man on the train last Tuesday.

DART pistol whip

A woman involved in a scuffle on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train on June 13, allegedly pistol whips a man several times. (FOX 4 Dallas)

The attack happened on the Red Line train at the LBJ station, and in the video, a man and a woman appear to be fighting with another man.

SHOOTING ON DART TRAIN IN DALLAS LEAVES 1 DEAD, 2 INJURED

The woman in the video, believed to be Brown, is seen swinging her hand while holding an object in a downward motion before the sound of impact is heard.

The fight moves closer to the person filming the incident, and the woman, again, swings the object at a man’s head, striking him at least two more times.

3 WOUNDED, GUNMAN DEAD IN SHOOTING OUTSIDE TEXAS STRIP CLUB

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Texas woman captured on video pistol whipping man on train Video

The video then shows what appears to be a handgun in the woman’s hand.

One person tells the woman, "Take the clip out," while another says, "too many innocent bystanders."

As bystanders move out of the way from the scuffle, the woman’s back is to the camera, and she appears to pull the clip out before putting it back in.

DALLAS APOLOGIZES AFTER SENDING KIDS HOME WITH WINNIE THE POOH-THEMED SCHOOL SHOOTING BOOK

Kadejah Brown mugshot

Kadejah Brown is accused of pistol whipping a man on a train in Dallas. (Dallas County Jail)

She then swings the gun at the man’s head four more times before he can move out of the way with his head covered in blood.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Brown was arrested by DART police and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Friday and her bond was set at $35,000.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.