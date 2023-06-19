Texas woman seen on video allegedly pistol whipping man on DART train in Dallas

A north Texas woman was arrested last week for allegedly hitting a man over the head with a pistol multiple times on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train.

The attack was captured on video, which was provided to FOX 4 in Dallas by a viewer.

The media outlet reported that DART police arrested 29-year-old Kadejah Brown, who they believe is the suspect who pistol whipped a man on the train last Tuesday.

The attack happened on the Red Line train at the LBJ station, and in the video, a man and a woman appear to be fighting with another man.

The woman in the video, believed to be Brown, is seen swinging her hand while holding an object in a downward motion before the sound of impact is heard.

The fight moves closer to the person filming the incident, and the woman, again, swings the object at a man’s head, striking him at least two more times.

The video then shows what appears to be a handgun in the woman’s hand.

One person tells the woman, "Take the clip out," while another says, "too many innocent bystanders."

As bystanders move out of the way from the scuffle, the woman’s back is to the camera, and she appears to pull the clip out before putting it back in.

She then swings the gun at the man’s head four more times before he can move out of the way with his head covered in blood.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Brown was arrested by DART police and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

She was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Friday and her bond was set at $35,000.