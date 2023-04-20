Texas woman found guilty of killing her daughters

A Texas woman was convicted Wednesday on charges of capital murder after killing her two young daughters

Madison McDonald allegedly admitted to killing the two girls, ages 6 and 1, by smothering them in her Irving apartment on April 5, 2021, Fox Dallas reported.

She received an automatic life sentence.

The children were given a cocktail of sedatives, investigators said. McDonald pleaded guilty by reason of insanity.

Defense lawyers said McDonald suffered from several mental health disorders and was not aware that what she was doing was wrong at the time.

A jury reached a verdict in less than an hour Wednesday following a week-long trial. A list of those that testified include doctors, police officer s , social service workers and McDonald's former husband, who is the father to one of her children.

She apparently believed that some people were trying to take her daughters to sell them into a sex trafficking ring.