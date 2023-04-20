Expand / Collapse search
Texas woman found guilty of killing her daughters

Madison McDonald received an automatic life sentence without parole for the deaths of the two girls, ages 6 and 1

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Texas woman was convicted Wednesday on charges of capital murder after killing her two young daughters

Madison McDonald allegedly admitted to killing the two girls, ages 6 and 1, by smothering them in her Irving apartment on April 5, 2021, Fox Dallas reported. 

She received an automatic life sentence. 

TEXAS SHOOTING: UVALDE MAYOR SAYS LOCAL POLICE DID NOT MISLEAD ANYONE ABOUT LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSE

Texas woman killed two daughters

Madison McDonald was convicted in a Texas courtroom of killing her two daughters.  (KDFW)

The children were given a cocktail of sedatives, investigators said. McDonald pleaded guilty by reason of insanity. 

Defense lawyers said McDonald suffered from several mental health disorders and was not aware that what she was doing was wrong at the time.

A jury reached a verdict in less than an hour Wednesday following a week-long trial. A list of those that testified include doctors, police officers, social service workers and McDonald's former husband, who is the father to one of her children. 

She apparently believed that some people were trying to take her daughters to sell them into a sex trafficking ring. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.