Texas

Texas suspect sought in connection to double homicide may be fleeing country: police

Juan Armando Gallardo is wanted for capital murder, after allegedly shooting three men, two of whom died

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A manhunt is underway in Texas for a man wanted for allegedly shooting and killing two men, while injuring a third, and police fear the suspect could be fleeing the country.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Juan Armando Gallardo has a warrant out for his arrest, on charges of capital murder.

The warrant was issued after an investigation into the shooting, which took place on House Street, which is located in the eastern portion of the city.

Juan Armando Gallardo mugshot

Juan Armando Gallardo booking photo (Fort Worth Police Department)

On the night of Sept. 30, Gallardo is accused of shooting three men, two of whom died as a result of their injuries.

The Dallas Morning News reported that police said one victim died at the scene and another died at the hospital.

The third victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

police car lights

Four people have been found dead at a home in northwest Harris County, Texas. (iStock)

Police have not released the ages or names of the victims.

The investigation led detectives to believe the shooting was unprovoked.

Now, detectives said they believe Gallardo has already fled, or is currently fleeing to Mexico.

Police ask anyone with information about Gallardo’s location or destination to contact Detective Scones at 817-392-4404.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

