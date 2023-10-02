Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Former Texas sheriff's deputy charged in hit-and-run death of California man, prosecutors say

Giovanni Ceja, 31, was visiting California when he allegedly struck and killed .Gilberto Sotelo, 38, on the side of a road after consuming alcoholic drinks, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Former professor pleads guilty to threatening reporters with machete Video

Former professor pleads guilty to threatening reporters with machete

FOX News correspondent CB Cotton reports on Shellyne Rodriguez's guilty plea and sentencing after incident with NY Post reporters.

A former Texas sheriff's deputy has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a California man over the summer, prosecutors said Monday. 

Giovanni Ceja, 31, pleaded not guilty in Riverside County in connection with the Aug. 7 death of Gilberto Sotelo, the Riverside County District Attorney's office said. 

Ceja is charged with second-degree murder and hit-and-run involving death.

GRANDMOTHER ‘SEXUALLY HUMILIATED’ BY POLICE IN ‘TORTURE WAREHOUSE’: LAWSUIT

Giovanni Ceja sits hanscuffed in a Riverside County courtroom in an orange jumpsuit

Giovanni Ceja, 31, a former Texas law enforcement officer, pleaded not guilty Monday to the hit-and-run death of a California man over the summer.  (Riverside County District Attorney)

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office previously told Fox News Digital that Cejas was visiting family in Riverside when the incident occurred. He borrowed a family member's vehicle and drove to a bar Aug. 6.

He allegedly consumed "multiple" alcoholic drinks before driving back to a family member's home, authorities said. During the drive, he ran into Sotelo, who was putting gas into his truck on the side of a road. 

"Ceja did not stop to render aid and fled the scene," the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Giovanni Ceja mugshot

Giovanni Ceja was charged with murder, hit-and-run causing death and driving under the influence causing bodily injury. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sotelo died at the scene. Ceja was arrested a week later in San Antonio, Texas and extradited to California. 

He resigned from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in lieu of termination and was given a dishonorable discharge.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.