Texas summer camp shooter stopped by quick thinking staff, fast police response

A quick-thinking Texas summer camp counselor helped slow down a gunman who walked onto the campus and opened fire before police, who responded quickly, took out the shooter before any children were harmed.

Police have identified 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned of Dallas, Texas as the shooter and have not yet determined a possible motive for the shooting.

Police say they started receiving calls at 8:43 a.m. that a man had fired shots at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, where a summer camp with roughly 250 children is housed. Two minutes later, officers arrived at the scene and neutralized the shooter after a summer school staffer engaged with the shooter as kids were locked down, WFAA-TV reported .

The camp counselor confronted the suspected gunman in the lobby of the school as the children were ushered by staff to an area behind locked doors where the gunman could not enter, Duncanville Assistant Police Chief Matthew Stogner told WFAA-TV.

"[He] did fire one round inside the classroom where there were children inside," Stogner said. "Fortunately, no one was injured."

When officers arrived, the gunman had moved to the gymnasium where children were reportedly present. At that time, officers exchanged fire with the suspect and neutralized him. He was taken to the hospital with injuries where he later died.

"Our officers did not hesitate," Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon said. "They did what they were trained to do and saved lives."

"The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, and no further information is available at this time," the Texas Rangers told Fox News Digital when asked about the nature of the interaction between the summer school counselor and the shooter.

The thwarted shooting comes weeks after an 18-year-old in Uvalde, Texas massacred 19 students and two teachers in a school shooting that many believe was exacerbated by an inadequate response by law enforcement.

Additionally, questions have been raised about why the school was not locked down after the gunman began firing which allowed him to enter the school building and classrooms.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called on the state legislature to form a committee to investigate the causes and response to the shooting.

"As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a State must re-assess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence," Abbott said. "As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans."