Joint Base San Antonio sends 'active shooter alert,' officials respond to reported gunshots nearby
Officials were responding to reported gunshots off-base
Joint Base San Antonio in Texas issued an "active shooter alert" following reports of gunshots heard off-base, officials said.
Security forces and local law enforcement were responding to reports of gunshots that went off in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland Air Force Base, JBSA tweeted.
Officials said more information would be released later.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.