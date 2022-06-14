Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Joint Base San Antonio sends 'active shooter alert,' officials respond to reported gunshots nearby

Officials were responding to reported gunshots off-base

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joint Base San Antonio in Texas issued an "active shooter alert" following reports of gunshots heard off-base, officials said.

Security forces and local law enforcement were responding to reports of gunshots that went off in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland Air Force Base, JBSA tweeted.

Officials said more information would be released later.

Joint Base San Antonio in Texas issued an "active shooter alert" following reports of gunshots heard off-base, officials said.

Joint Base San Antonio in Texas issued an "active shooter alert" following reports of gunshots heard off-base, officials said. (Joint Base San Antonio / Facebook)

This is a developing story; check back for updates.