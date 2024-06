Two people were killed and multiple others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Texas during a Juneteenth Celebration.

The shooting happened at about 10:50 p.m. in Round Rock, Texas, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said at a press briefing.

Police are still searching for suspects. The number of shooters is unclear.

At least six people were transported to hospitals with "potentially serious" injuries, emergency response officials said, ABC News reported.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said four adults and two children were transported to local trauma facilities.

Banks said two groups began fighting with each other near the vendor area during the Round Rock Juneteenth Festival at Old Settler's Park when the shooting began. During the fight, at least one person pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police officers and firefighters working at the event quickly responded to the shooting. They applied tourniquets to the wounded and performed CPR.

A description of the suspect was not released by police, as Banks said there were multiple descriptions of the suspect and different accounts of what happened during the shooting.

Banks said activities scheduled at the park for Sunday morning have been canceled, but should be opened again by the afternoon for Father's Day activities.