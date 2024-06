A deputy constable in Texas was "ambushed" and allegedly shot by a robbery suspect following a police pursuit in Harris County on Friday, Mark Herman, Harris County Constable for Precinct 4 confirmed.

The deputy constable was identified by Herman as Deteryon Fontonet.

"PLEASE PRAY FOR CONSTABLE DEPUTY DETERYON FONTONET," Herman wrote on social media. "Please keep Deputy Deteryon Fontonet in your prayers. He was transported to a local hospital after he was ambushed and shot by a robbery suspect today."

The unidentified suspect was later taken into custody, Herman said.

LONG ISLAND SENIOR SKIP DAY DEVOLVES INTO CHAOS WHEN GUNFORE ERUPTS AT MASSIVE TEEN PARTY

The high-speed chase began after the suspect allegedly robbed two different Academy stores in Harris County with an AR-15, then failed to stop for Fontonet who recognized the suspect's vehicle.

Fontonet was then fired on in the 5300 block of Slashwood Lane in Spring by the fleeing suspect, who ran into a home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect was taken into custody after deputies surrounded the home where they were hiding.

Fontonet remains in the hospital in unknown condition.