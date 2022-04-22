Texas search for missing National Guard soldier called off for night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The search for a missing Texas National Guard soldier who went missing Friday while attempting to rescue migrants in a river has been called off for the night.

A spokesperson for the Military Department said that the river's strength has forced the rescue operation to cease overnight.

The incident happened at Eagle Pass while the guard member was attempting to rescue migrants, when the service member went missing. A migrant's body from the scene was recovered.

The Texas Military Department's statement said that it is hopeful the search will resume tomorrow.

"We will continue the search for our Soldier until we have exhausted all possible resources. We are in the process of notifying the next of kin regarding the missing Soldier," the statement reads.

The Maverick County Sheriff later told Fox News that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that it is working with the National Guard and other agencies in the search for the missing soldier.