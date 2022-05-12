Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Texas, Midwest and Great Lakes threatened by tornadoes, hail from thunderstorms

Daytime record temperatures will be broken for dozens of states

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will develop Thursday from Texas to the upper Midwest and Great Lakes, bringing the threat of hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes

U.S. severe storm threat

U.S. severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

It feels more like summer than spring across the central U.S. and toward the Great Lakes and the interior Northeast.  

East Coast futuretrack

East Coast futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Daytime record temperatures will be broken again for dozens of states.

Unsettled weather is forecast in the Northwest over the next few days, with rain along the coast and some mountain snow.

Northwest futuretrack

Northwest futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

An area of low pressure off the East Coast will bring rounds of wet weather, gusty winds and some coastal flooding

Fire weather alerts

Fire weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Critical fire danger continues for the central and southern High Plains, with strong winds and dry warm weather fueling the spread of wildfires.

