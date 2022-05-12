Texas, Midwest and Great Lakes threatened by tornadoes, hail from thunderstorms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will develop Thursday from Texas to the upper Midwest and Great Lakes, bringing the threat of hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes.

It feels more like summer than spring across the central U.S. and toward the Great Lakes and the interior Northeast.

Daytime record temperatures will be broken again for dozens of states.

Unsettled weather is forecast in the Northwest over the next few days, with rain along the coast and some mountain snow.

An area of low pressure off the East Coast will bring rounds of wet weather, gusty winds and some coastal flooding.

Critical fire danger continues for the central and southern High Plains, with strong winds and dry warm weather fueling the spread of wildfires.