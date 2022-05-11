Second North Carolina house collapses at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Park Service (NPS) in North Carolina reported that a second unoccupied house in Rodanthe had collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday afternoon, as officials warned people to avoid the beach due to coastal flood and high surf advisories.

Video from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore showed heavy surf overtaking the structure at 24265 Ocean Drive.

EFFORT AGAINST SOUTHWEST FIRES CONTINUE AS WIND, DUST IMPACT REGION

The first house collapsed earlier in the day at 24235 Ocean Drive.

The beach near Ocean Drive is closed and visitors are cautioned to stay away.

On Feb. 9, an Ocean Drive house also collapsed onto Seashore property, with debris spreading across many miles of beach before volunteers organized a cleanup event.

"Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future," David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a statement on Tuesday. "We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore."

EMPEROR PENGUINS AT RISK OF EXTINCTION

The agency said the Seashore would be working with the homeowner to organize cleanup activities, and that people who plan to clear some of the debris should place piles above the high tide line.

North Carolina’s coast is almost entirely made up of narrow, low-lying barrier islands. Hatteras Island is part of what’s known as the Outer Banks.

Large swells have continued to pound the state's Outer Banks due to a strong storm system offshore.

Breaking waves of 10-15 feet have pushed ocean floodwaters inland 2-4 feet above ground level, according to Fox Weather.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coastal flood warnings and high surf advisories remain in effect into Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.