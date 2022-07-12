Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Texas man tells police he accidentally shot and killed girlfriend thinking she was an intruder

Police in Pasadena, Texas said Bobby Wolfe opened fire on the woman because he believed she was an intruder

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Texas man told police he shot and killed his girlfriend early Monday because he believed she was an "intruder" in his apartment, authorities said. 

Bobby Wolfe, 22, called 911 around 3:30 a.m. saying he accidentally shot his girlfriend in a Pasadena apartment unit. When police officers arrived, they found the victim.

She was identified as 23-year-old Chrisheena Lamontrici. She had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. 

Bobby Wolfe, 22, said he shot and killed his girlfriend in an apartment unit because he believed she was an "intruder," police said. 

Bobby Wolfe, 22, said he shot and killed his girlfriend in an apartment unit because he believed she was an "intruder," police said.  (Pasadena Police Department)

Officers performed first aid and she was airlifted to a hospital where she later died. 

An investigation into the killing is ongoing. The Harris County District Attorney's Office has accepted a manslaughter charge against Wolfe, police said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.