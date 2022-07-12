Texas man tells police he accidentally shot and killed girlfriend thinking she was an intruder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man told police he shot and killed his girlfriend early Monday because he believed she was an "intruder" in his apartment, authorities said.

Bobby Wolfe, 22, called 911 around 3:30 a.m. saying he accidentally shot his girlfriend in a Pasadena apartment unit. When police officers arrived, they found the victim.

She was identified as 23-year-old Chrisheena Lamontrici. She had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers performed first aid and she was airlifted to a hospital where she later died.

An investigation into the killing is ongoing. The Harris County District Attorney's Office has accepted a manslaughter charge against Wolfe, police said.