Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas man suspected of killing former girlfriend takes own life when confronted by police

Juan Carlos Mata, 20, was spotted at a makeshift memorial for 19-year-old Lesley Reyes days after her murder

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Father of Parkland victim says he's 'very disappointed' over acquittal of school resource officer Video

Father of Parkland victim says he's 'very disappointed' over acquittal of school resource officer

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, reacts to a former school resource officer being found not guilty on charges relating to his alleged inaction during the shooting on 'Your World.'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A Texas man suspected of killing his former girlfriend took his own life Thursday following a days-long search for him, police said. 

Pasadena police officers had been searching for Juan Carlos Mata, 20, after 19-year-old Leslie Reyes was killed in an apartment complex parking lot Monday night, the department said.

Officers were sent to the complex again on Thursday around 5:40 a.m. amid reports of a suspicious male at a makeshift memorial set up to honor Reyes, Fox Houston reported. 

TEXAS APPEALS COURT DENIES NEW TRIAL FOR LONGTIME DEATH ROW INMATE RODNEY REED

Texas man accused of killing woman

Juan Carlos Mata, 20, was being sought in the shooting death of his former girlfriend when he took his own life, police said.  (Pasadena Police Department)

An officer approached the male, who went behind a vehicle, grabbed a shotgun and shot himself. Authorities identified him as Mata. 

HUSBAND OF TEXAS WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN LAKE ARRESTED, POLICE SAY

Investigators believe Mata was waiting for Reyes in the parking lot as she returned home when he allegedly shot her. She died at the scene. 

Texas murder suspect kills himself

A Pasadena police vehicle at the scene where Juan Carlos Mata took his own life on Thursday.  (Pasadena Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Initially, Mata was described as a person of interest before being named as a suspect. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.