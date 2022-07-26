Texas man charged in cold case killing after fleeing to Mexico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man charged in the 2004 killing of a Houston man has been brought back from Mexico after fleeing the country to avoid prosecution, according to reports.

Antonio Balencia Davalos, 53, is charged with murder for the 2004 shooting death of Santiago Gonzalez, Fox Houston reported.

On Aug. 19 of that year, Houston police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex. Witnesses said Gonzalez was speaking to a relative when Davalos walked to a stairwell and the pair got into an argument.

Davalos allegedly pulled a pistol from his pants and shot at Gonzalez multiple times, according to police. He died at the scene.

Davalos was identified as the shooter and an arrest warrant was issued.

Authorities later learned he fled the area. They learned he was in Mexico but were unsuccessful in getting him back to Harris County.

He was extradited on July 22 and is slated to stand trial for the killing.