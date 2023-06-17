Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Texas man, 22, sentenced for murder he committed after removing ankle monitor

Jordan Isaiha Lopez’s ankle monitor had been a condition of his bond following an attempted home invasion six months earlier

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Man wearing ankle monitor robs Target store Video

Man wearing ankle monitor robs Target store

Man wearing an ankle monitor is seen stealing food items from a Target store and putting them in a large sack. ( @ChicagoCritter/ Twitter)

A Texas man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday for a murder he committed five years ago, after he removed his ankle monitor that was a condition of probation for a previous crime. 

Jordan Isaiha Lopez, 22, fatally shot Austin Balogun, 19, on July 5, 2018, during a robbery at Balogun’s home in Cypress, Texas, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said in a release. 

"We are already dealing with rampant gun crime, and the situation gets worse when criminals can simply remove the ankle monitors they are supposed to wear as a condition of bond," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement Saturday. "It is a tragedy that a young man lost his life to someone who took advantage of the system to commit murder while free on bond."

Lopez was holding Balogun at gunpoint after he and another suspect tied him up in his bedroom.

TEXAS CONVICT MURDERED FAMILY, HID BODIES FOR ‘5-6 MONTHS’ IN ABANDONED HOME: POLICE  

Jordan Lopez's mugshot

Jordan Isaiha Lopez, 22, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday for fatally shooting a man in 2018 during a robbery after he removed his ankle monitor.  (Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Balogun was able to get ahold of a gun and shot Lopez in the hand. 

Lopez then fatally shot Balogun and fled the scene. 

Lopez’s ankle monitor had been a condition of his bond following an attempted home invasion six months earlier. 

FLORIDA MAN WEARING ANKLE MONITOR ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY AND GRAND THEFT: REPORTS 

Lopez's lawyer Sam Cammack said he thought the sentence was too long. 

"He was a 17-year-old kid that was influenced by his brother and I do believe he was defending himself," Cammack said after the sentencing, according to the Dallas Morning News. "They found him guilty of murder, so he deserved something, but 35 years is a lot of time for a kid that was 17 when he did it." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was sentenced by District Judge Denise Collins after he was convicted by a jury. 

Prosecutor Chris Condon added, "We appreciate the jury and the judge hearing all of the facts in this case and ensuring that we could get this guy off the street. We were honored to work with the victim’s mother to get justice for her and her son."