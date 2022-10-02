Texas girl, 12, who shot father in murder plot to kill family dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound: police

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A 12-year-old Texas girl who shot her father and then herself in a murder plot with a friend has died, officials said on Wednesday.

The girl died from a self-inflicted "gunshot wound of head" on September 22, two days after the shooting, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She and her friend had plotted for weeks to murder their families and pets, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl was planning to leave the city of Weatherford after killing her dad and drive to Lufka to pick up her friend. The two then planned to flee together to Georgia.

But the girl's friend never went through with the plan, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies had responded to a shooting at a home in Weatherford on September 20 at around 11:30 p.m.

The girl was found lying in the street with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a handgun lying beneath her. Her father was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. They were both flown to the hospital.

The girl appeared to have shot her father and fled the scene before shooting herself, according to investigators.

Police said the girl's father was recently released from the hospital and is expected to recover.

The friend was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She was taken into custody last week.