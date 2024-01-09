Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas deputies investigate double murder at former judge's home

A suspect has been taken into custody after Texas deputies found two people dead at the home of former Williamson County Judge Burt Carnes

Texas deputies are investigating after two people were found dead inside the home of a former Williamson County judge.

Police received reports of a shooting at the home on January 8 at around 11:45 p.m. 

Authorities said a 911 caller reported the shooting in the 300 block of County Road 317, near the Georgetown city limits, FOX 7 Austin reported. 

Home of former Judge Burt Carnes

Williamson County deputies are investigating a double shooting at the home of former Williamson County Judge Burt Carnes, police said.  (FOX 7 Austin)

The home belongs to former Williamson County Judge Burt Carnes.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two people dead inside the home.

A suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

Deputies have said there is no threat to the public but are asking people to avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

