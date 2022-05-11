3 Texas Catholic churches vandalized with pro-choice messages

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three Texas churches were vandalized by pro-choice activists.

The graffiti was noticed by a church member early Monday when they arrived for an 8 a.m. meeting. They discovered the message on the doors of the church's main entrance and side door reading: "Pro-Choice is Pro-Life."

"It's very unfortunate that people would desecrate the church like this, take their frustration out on the church," stated Father Peter Damian Harris, pastor at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houston.

Following the incident, the church decided to change their hours of operation and open 30 minutes before confession and Mass. The church will close immediately after both services and re-open at 4 p.m. for confession and Mass at 5:15 p.m.

"I'd rather take the necessary precautions, then run the risk of someone coming to desecrate our sacred space," Harris tells Fox 26.

Two Catholic churches in a nearby town of Katy, Texas, were also vandalized. At St. Bartholomew the Apostle Catholic Church, the vandals attempted to remove the tabernacle, which contains the sacred presence of Christ and the Eucharist, according to Harris.

At St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, someone attempted to desecrate the Eucharist.

Harris sees a connection between all three incidents and the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on abortion rights.

Despite the recent incidents, Harris remains encouraged.

"This won't stop us," he says. "It propels us to continue to be witnesses for Christ and the world."

Last week a Colorado church was vandalized by pro-choice activists as well.