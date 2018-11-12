Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Crime
Published

Texas burglar bleeds to death in home he targeted: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Police said an El Paso homeowner found a man who had bled to death in his home during a burglary attempt. 

Police said an El Paso homeowner found a man who had bled to death in his home during a burglary attempt.  (ems.gov)

A Texas man thwarted his own burglary attempt Tuesday evening after bleeding to death inside the home he had broken into, police said.

The homeowner found 28-year-old Javier Tellez Jr. dead inside their El Paso home, KFOX-TV reported.

FLORIDA SUSPECT BREWED A POT OF COFFEE, SMOKED CIGARETTE DURING BURGLARY, POLICE SAY

The homeowner told responding officers he had found the would-be burglar after discovering a broken window and pools of blood, police said in a news release.

Investigators determined the man had slashed his arms on the broken window and died from loss of blood, according to the release.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.